Sharjah students develop solution to reckless driving

Aptly called Smart Street, the project suggests the roads and transport authorities to equip every vehicle with a small cellphone-sized sensor that can get connected to radars through electro-magnetic waves.

The sensor can also be connected to the vehicle’s computer with a small screen to show commands to the driver if he is driving above or below the speed limit or have not buckled up the seatbelt. If the driver continues to drive recklessly despite warning, he maybe fined by the authorities.

The project, developed by Saif Yazan Maslamani and Mahmoud Frejieh, is on display at the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences as part of the UAE Innovation Month being celebrated in Sharjah from February 15-21.

Saif said, “It is quite common to see reckless driving behavior on the roads. While some drivers slow down near the radar to avoid the fine and speed up as soon as they get past the radar, others switch lanes in a dangerous way. Ignoring seatbelt warning is also quite common that puts lives of the driver as well as the passengers at risk. Such habits can be controlled by adopting this technology as the sensor can be mounted on the vehicle and it remains active throughout the period car engine is on.”

Dr. Kakul Agha, who teaches Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Skyline University and mentor of the innovative project, said, “It is a futuristic idea focusing on road security and safety for drivers. It can become a reality in the fast-moving innovative country like the UAE.”

She said that speeding tickets might be an expensive way for many drivers to learn that they must slow down. “Mounting these sensors on the vehicles to alert drivers whenever they speed-up or ignore safety signs is less expensive and more effective idea. Radar sensors give an audible warning and flash a light to alert drivers to slow down. The intensity of the alarm increases with increasing speed,” she said.

Mahmoud Frejieh said that the Smart Street mission is to improve driving behavior and to force people to drive safely. Once the driver will be aware that Smart Street can track everything they do on streets, they will improve driving behavior and reduce habits that cause accidents.

He suggested that this system should be connected with the police department so that drivers who continue to flout the instructions must be fined.

The Sharjah Innovation Week is being celebrated from February 15-21 as part of the UAE Innovation Month at Al Majaz Waterfront and the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences. Through the Innovation Month, Sharjah aims to transform innovation into an institutional culture that reflects its positive impact on society, establishes a working curriculum for all government and academic institutions in the Emirate, and encourages the private sector and community institutions to form a unified business system based on innovation as a basis for development.