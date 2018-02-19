Music therapy for disabled: SCHS transforming lives

The workshop held at Al Majaz Waterfront featured an introduction to the concept of treatment through music followed by three rounds of music therapy by a group of South Korean experts. As part of the session, the music therapists made disabled people, including the excited members of audience, sing along and play various musical instruments, helping them all lower their social inhibitions and bond with each other.

SCHS is the first institution in the United Arab Emirates to incorporate music therapy in its educational, training, and rehabilitation system. The organisation has been using the therapy since 2014 and has so far successfully trained seven batches of disabled people as well its own staff inviting all-round praise.

Noor Ali Al Noman, Director of Department of eGovernment (DeG), who was happy to be part of the workshop, lauded the SCHS efforts and adoption of creative thinking in providing its services, pointing to the importance of using music therapy, which has been proved successful in the treatment of numerous cases.

The Director of DeG praised the participation of various government entities in the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, reflecting their keenness to keep up with the country’s progress in instilling the culture of innovation among institutions and individuals and developing their work to reflect the UAE's vision.

Khadija Bamakhramah, Head of Planning and General Supervisor of Music Therapy Program at Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services emphasised the importance of Music Therapy Program in helping students with disabilities to develop their sensory, cognitive, and motor skills by incorporating music therapy techniques as the most advanced therapy ways.

The SCHS strives to create ideal circumstances in order for its teachers and specialists to offer music therapy services to persons with disabilities in order to develop their sensory, cognitive, and motor skills, Bamakhramah added.

Music therapy is one of the most important and advanced ways of treatment in which students with disabilities interact directly with therapists through playing music and singing. This leads to the development of children with disabilities sensory, cognitive, social, and motor skills.

“Music therapy does not aim to teach students how to play music but rather develop students with disabilities sensory, cognitive, social, and motor skills through playing music and singing,” stressed Bamakhramah.