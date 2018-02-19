UAE Innovation Month: Creativity-Stimulating Environment Key to Innovation

Bouharoun began the workshop by defining the innovative personality as one that is creative and goes out of the box to find solutions to daily challenges and problems.

She mentioned that a lot of people avoid innovation because their environment does not allow the sharing of ideas. She stressed that to be innovative, a person needs a stimulating environment where they feel secure and have access to plenty of options and innovation strategies.

"People usually fail to come up with innovative ideas and solutions because of the fear of change. They associate innovation with big and radical changes, as much as they associate it with money. Many people refuse to invest in creative ideas due to lack of capital, though a lot of innovative thoughts do not require any capital to be implemented,” explained Buharoun.

She added: "Innovation is not limited to a certain group of people. Everyone can be innovative in an environment that stimulates creativity and innovation.

"We need to encourage children to be innovative from an early age. We need to listen to their ideas no matter how small, in order to instill the culture of innovation in their hearts."

The UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah aims to transform innovation into an institutional work with positive impact on society. It also seeks to establish a working approach for all government and academic bodies in Sharjah, and to encourage the private sector and community institutions to form a unified business system based on innovation.