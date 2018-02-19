Sharjah Asset Management concludes first Workshop of its “LEAD” programme

The three-day workshop covered activities, exercises, reflections, assessments and peer feedback. This enabled the participants to understand their leadership style and impact which will make them an effective leader in the future.

SAM’s Chief Corporate Support Officer, Ibrahim Al Houti launched the individual leadership challenges review, which covered cross-functional work assignments within the business units in SAM. He said, “The purpose of your leadership assignment is to get first-hand experience on operational management and learn from the challenges that you will face along the way and celebrate success from this activity. The programme will support you with coaching and mentoring, while providing the necessary resources so that you are better prepared to take on more responsibilities when you graduate from the programme and become the next generation of SAM’s Leaders.”

“LEAD” is an internal programme designed explicitly for SAM’s employees in order to identify and develop employees’ talents, while shaping their careers. It allows employees to benefit from individual career paths, high-quality training offered by global experts, practical business assignments, increased visibility with senior management, and new opportunities to progress to next level of their career.

The new programme reflects SAM’s belief in the positive impact that its participants can have on social and economic development. This will open up a diverse outlook for employees to advance in their profession, and we are looking forward to witnessing what they have to offer.

