Health Education Department at Supreme Council for Family Affairs participates in UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah

The workshop, which was attended by students from Al Shola Private School, is part of the UAE innovation Month in Sharjah. Two more workshops will be held on Monday and Tuesday.

As the population of the world is increasing constantly, more food would be needed and the world will face a food crisis that would snowball in the years to come, Shuhail said, adding that in order for healthy food to be supplied for the world population, there is an inevitable need to innovate.

Innovation is essential for the future of food and can be achieved through various mechanisms and technologies as well as chemicals, agriculture and genetic revolution, she said, noting that science and technology are the best solution to the challenges of the coming era in general and the future of food in particular.

A session to inspire the youth to think properly, this workshop gives the youth energy to think of the future, she said. Many studies and researches confirm that a food crisis exists and is aggravating and hence more devices and methodologies are required to be innovated to solve this crisis, she added, noting that supplying adequate and healthy food for the world population is an essential task which cannot be neglected.

A large number of experts, specialists and officials emphasize that the future of agricultural wealth and food in the world is at risk and the danger is exacerbated by wrong eating behaviors. Hence, innovation plays an essential role in minimizing these hazards and confronting them by searching for solutions. Nowadays, we frequently hear that the future of food will be at risk after two or three decades and that this danger is one of the challenges facing governments, peoples and communities.

Based on this, it is necessary to co-operate and co-ordinate to develop food systems and products, maintain agricultural wealth and protect agricultural lands. Food is one of the world’s major problems facing humanity and may be the most acute one in the current era because it directly affects the lives and existence of millions of people.

The Health Education Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs strives to raise the level of health awareness of Sharjah citizens and residents and enhance knowledge of the health problems facing the community through the provision of thoughtful educational programmes designed to provide the public with the skills and health information necessary to maintain their health.