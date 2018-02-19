Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi honours sponsors and partners of Sajaya success

Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya, delivered a speech in which she thanked the patron of the ceremony for honouring the partners and sponsors, pointing out that the interest of Sajaya to honour all the institutions and authorities cooperating with them in recognition of their important roles in terms of support and care.

Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi announced the launch of the "Personal giving" for the first time this year, the selection will be from a public figure that will contribute to support and sponsor the activities of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah annually.

Concluding the ceremony, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi was honoured sponsors and partners.