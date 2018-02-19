UAE in the forefront of nations shaping the future, exploiting its potential: expert

Speaking at a workshop on ‘Government Innovation’ on the sidelines of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah at Al Majaz Waterfront on Sunday, Captain Naseem Al Mashawi, Manager of Innovation and Future Shaping, cited a number of examples such as Expo 2020, which are expected to unfold a world of opportunities for the country on a number of fronts – economic benefits, employment generation and tourism etc.



She cited the example of Etihad Rail project which is again expected to bring the country tremendous opportunities in terms of economic benefits, tourism, generating jobs and connecting the whole country through a reliable, safe and fastest transport network.



Future Accelerators



Talking about various innovative measures adopted by the country, Captain Al Mashwi said that the UAE has been taking bold strides on every front, from clean and renewable energy through nuclear power to using hyper-loop technology, driverless cars and flying taxis for transportation needs.



In October 2017, the UAE Government launched the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (AI). The initiative represents a leap forward that foresees the use of AI in various government services and future infrastructure in line with the UAE Vision 2071, keeping the country ahead of the rest of the world in all fields.



The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people.



Following the tremendous success of the UAE Innovation Week over the past two years, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called for celebrating February as the UAE Innovation Month, in line with the enterprising spirit of the UAE’s visionary leadership.