Exciting events and interactive activities for children, families at Al Qasba and Flag Island

In addition to the two main venues of Al Majaz Waterfront and Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences in University City, Al Qasba and Flag Island are hosting a number of special events and activities to celebrate the innovative spirit of the nation, with many of them targeting children.



The activities at Al Qasba Walkway include Interactive Hashtag Mosaic, Innovation workshops for children, Introducing Smart bench for public and science carnival show etc.



Smart Bench for Public



Block A will include a presentation about ‘Smart Bench’ for public. These feature energy efficient solar panels, are stylish and modern and include USB and wireless charging options.



Interactive Hashtag Mosaic



Interactive Hashtag Mosaic at Block D includes features like ‘Smile and Snap’, ‘Tag and Post’ and ‘Print and Place’. The show will be held from 2pm to 11pm.



Innovation Lab Workshops for Kids



Block C of Al Qasba Walkway will feature a number of educational workshops targeted at children stressing the importance of recycling and saving energy for a better tomorrow. There will be three workshops a day, from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm. Children between ages of 6 and 9 can attend these workshops.



Science Carnival Show



The Science Carnival is the first of its kind event in the region as it presents educational and interesting interactive activities for students and young children as well as their families. It features creative science workshops and a new, unique collection of the most exciting science shows. The Science Carnival is aimed at inspiring and encouraging children and teens to be the future scientists and innovators as the carnival goes in harmony with the educational curriculum.

The Science Carnival is organised by Sharjah Science Museum and will be held, from 6.30pm to 9pm from February 19 to 21 at ‘F’ Block of Al Qasba Walkway.



Flag Island Events



Sharjah’s popular landmark Flag Island joins UAE Innovation Month celebrations with the event titled ‘Island of Science. It is a collaboration with various government entities, universities and individuals to deliver a specifically curated series of workshops and exhibitions that aim at initiating our community space towards Environmental Innovation. The Flag Island exhibition features three workshops titled Design Inspirations (Thursday, 15 February, 11am to 12noon) Recycle & Upcycle Art for Children (Saturday, 17 February, 4pm to 6pm) and Innovative Conversion of Organic Waste Into Sustainable Soil (Sunday, 18 February, 11am to 12noon).

The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people.



Following the tremendous success of the UAE Innovation Week over the past two years, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called for celebrating February as the UAE Innovation Month, in line with the enterprising spirit of the UAE’s visionary leadership.