Small RC car carries out precise drawing tasks

Among the projects displayed by the University is an RC car for drawing. The idea of the project, by Marwa Al Suwaidi and Farah Al Hashimi from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, is to design and build a car easily movable and equipped with a pen to carry out different drawing tasks wirelessly. The low-cost vehicle can sense dimensions by using sensors that determine the location inserted or determined by the user via a laptop.



Marwa Al Suwaidi said that she and her colleague aimed for a graduation project that would go beyond the mere idea of graduation to the possibility of making use of it if implemented, as well as highlighting it at the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah. "To our delight, this has been achieved through our participation as one of the UoS projects at the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences,” added Al Suwaidi.



Explaining the project, she said it is a robot-shaped vehicle equipped with a pen that receives pictures of any size from a computer, and then begins to draw it on the floor or on paper. The size of the drawing can be determined by the user regardless of how small or big the original image is.



The student pointed out that this innovative car can be used by entities such as the Roads and Transport Authority and Planning and Survey Department, as well as by interior design engineers.

The UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah aims to transform innovation into an institutional work with positive impact on society. It also seeks to establish a working approach for all government and academic bodies in Sharjah, and to encourage the private sector and community institutions to form a unified business system based on innovation.