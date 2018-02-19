STF launches Digital Transformation Program to fuel UAE vision 2021 efforts

Group photo of the participants

In a bid to further these efforts and come closer to the UAE Vision 2021, Sharjah Tatweer Forum (STF), a subsidiary of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, launched the ‘Digital Transformation Program’, in partnership with Sharjah’s Higher Committee for Digital Transformation which was established last October, with the aim to implement smart digital transformation across all services being delivered to residents and citizens by state entities in the emirate.



By launching the ‘Digital Transformation Program’, which targets employees in public and private institutions, Sharjah Tatweer Forum seeks to enhance the participants’ capabilities, providing them with the tools to navigate digital transformation and implement it within their institutions. It also seeks to elevate the skills of executives in a variety of departments including top- and mid-level management, technology and marketing departments, functional heads, digital transformation specialists and corporate entrepreneurs.



Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Digital Transformation of Sharjah; and Jassem Al Blooshi, Member of the Board of Trustees of Rubu' Qarn Foundation witnessed the first day of the program, which runs at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, from February 18-21, 2018.



The program aligns with UAE Vision 2021, and supports the digital transformation strategy in the emirate of Sharjah, which has been deploying latest pioneering digital technologies, to ensure sustainable and diversified economic development.



The program provides the participants with key information about the components of a successful digital transformation strategy, allows them to understand how a culture of acceptance for digitisation can be established within organisations – a major hurdle facing companies around the world, performs ‘digital maturity’ assessments to identify key development areas, and introduces key emerging technologies like blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing, and others.



Jassem Al Blooshi, said: “With the launch of the Digital Transformation Program, Sharjah Tatweer Forum seeks to further its mandate of introducing initiatives and programs that contribute to Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to promote creativity across relevant sectors. The Forum also empowers young UAE nationals in the emirate and expands the scope of their roles in community, providing them with innovative tools and ideas to fulfill modern-day demands.”



“Digital transformation is a global trend and approach that has been adopted by many governments and key institutions across the world. We cannot undergo true transformation without advancing the abilities and experiences of our human resource; the most important piece in the transformation puzzle. Young leaders will establish, develop and manage the mechanisms of this transformation ensuring its sustainability, and thus the program’s focus is on enhancing the skills and capabilities of individuals in dealing with digital transformation,” he added.



“This program aligns with the sustainable development process that the UAE is witnessing, of which digital transformation is a main pillar. Sharjah Tatweer Forum has been a trendsetter and a catalyst focusing issues of importance to the emirate of Sharjah in an effort to raise the youth’s awareness about and compatibility with best global practices. We firmly believe this new program will further empower young leaders and go a long way to ease organisations into what is being called the fourth industrial revolution,” he noted.



Upon successful completion of the program, participants will receive an accreditation certificate from the UK based Innovation Academy (INFORMA).



Established in 2005, Sharjah Tatweer Forum is one of the four entities of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, which operates under the vision and leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation. It is a membership-based community comprised of over 800 dedicated young members who contribute to the overall objectives of the Forum through suggestions, ideas, initiatives, activities and voluntary work. Their flagship program, Sharjah Leadership Program, has produced 380+ graduates – UAE nationals above 18 years of age.