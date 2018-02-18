MOI honours SEWA for outstanding projects development, support of federal police

During the honouring ceremony which was attended by police chiefs across the UAE and senior Ministry of Interior officers, Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority received the honouring shield and certificate from Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shaafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

On this occasion, Dr. Al Leem expressed his pride in this honour, stressing the Authority’s keenness to cooperate with the Ministry of Interior and all the security, policing and civil defence agencies to serve the society and achieve sustainable development, praising their outstanding role in preparing strategies and plans that support the improvement of security and society.

He stressed that the security and stability enjoyed across the UAE is one of the basic elements of the development and progress witnessed by the country in all fields, praising the high level of the Federal Police School, which is a real reflection of the efforts of those who are in charge of preparing national cadres.



Dr. Al Leem added that SEWA is committed to its social responsibility and its cooperation with all federal and local government agencies in various programmes targeting all society segments.

The Ministry of Interior praised the efforts of SEWA and its ongoing contributions to the service of the community, especially through providing unbroken support for infrastructure projects, awareness of vital issues, and support of educational and academic institutions and training programmes.