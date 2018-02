Dr. Rashad praised the efforts of the organisers of the UAE Innovation Month in general and the organisers of the event in Sharjah in particular, hailing UAE’s initiative of launching such an event.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Salem said the gathering of innovative and creative students at Sharjah University City at Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences, is an opportunity for students to show their talents and innovations to everyone.