Forward-Looking Strategy essential to prepare for future crises and opportunities: Expert

Conducting a workshop Saturday evening on the topic of ‘Innovation and Futurism’ on the sidelines of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah celebrations at Al Majaz Waterfront, he said that a forward-looking strategy is essential to meet the challenges of the future. This involves not just preparing for challenges and opportunities of the future, countries must foresee such challenges and be prepared for them.

Making a presentation on the UAE’s future strategy, Hashil said that under the visionary leadership of the nation, the UAE has been one of the first nations to successfully diversify its economy and started preparing for the scenarios of a post Oil world long before the rest of the world had. Today despite being one of the largest oil producing countries in the world, the UAE is not dependent on oil and has managed to emerge as a global hub for many industries and a model for the rest of the world, he added.

Hashil said that long-term strategic planning is essential for countries like the UAE to ensure their people have the security in areas like the environment, financial resources, water, food and agriculture.

He said that the UAE led by its farsighted leadership has all the potential and capability to confront both challenges and opportunities of the future.

He emphasised that countries in the region must do everything and prepare for unprecedented challenges of the future. Innovation and adapting ourselves for the future is the way forward, asserted Hashil.

He cited the example of Japan that had largely been destroyed during the World War II and yet it managed to spring back and is today one of the richest economies in the world thanks to its innovative spirit and the national character of foreseeing the future and exploiting it.

The UAE Innovation Month celebrations will continue throughout the Emirate until Wednesday, February 21. The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people.