Salem Al Qasimi visits Sharjah innovation events, honours winners of ‘SCCI Award for Innovators’

Sheikh Salem toured the innovative projects on display at the Centre which include student’s innovations from the University of Sharjah (UoS), Al Qasimia University, American University of Sharjah (AUS), Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), Skyline University College, Sharjah Police General Headquarters, and several Sharjah Educational District Schools, local departments and institutions.

He attended part of workshops for university and schools students which discuss a number of topics related to innovation in various fields and the new technologies used in future innovation projects.

Following his tour, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi honoured the four winners of the “Sharjah Chamber Award for Innovators" at the 3rd International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and organised by the business administration college in Sharjah University in collaboration with the Sharjah Economic Development Department as part of UAE Innovation Month’s activities.

Accompanying Sheikh Salem during the visit were Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Sharjah Department of Government Relations; Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Dr. Humaid Majol Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah; Dr. Rashad Salem, the Vice Chancellor of Al Qasimia University; several senior officials from federal ministries, local departments and universities.