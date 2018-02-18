UAE Innovation Month: Community innovation is essential for a nation’s overall progress

The Community Innovation Workshop aims to inspire individuals to come up with innovative initiatives for social problems that the community can face on a daily basis, as these initiatives enhance team spirit, increase empathy and spread a culture of goodness in society.

"Community innovation begins by identifying the problem and its various dimensions first," said Ibrahim Tamim. "An individual or group of individuals from the community must have a passion for coming up with new and innovative ideas that offer effective and sustainable solutions," he added.

He pointed out that the areas of community innovation are numerous and not limited to one area; they include areas such as food, education, health care and many more.

The interactive workshop on ‘community innovation’ features a number of games and challenges for the audience to come up with innovative and unique solutions, such as the Lego Challenge and the Bingo Challenge, where participants worked in teams to solve social problems and develop possible solutions.

Ibrahim Tamim emphasised that community innovation has proven its ability to meet the needs of society in innovative, new and out of the ordinary ways.

Tamim noted that for a country to have community innovation it must create a large number of innovators who are interested in pioneering work in education, health and social services, and the UAE is proactive in adopting these ideas that serve society and contribute to its development and progress.

UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah is being celebrated from February 15 to 21 throughout the Emirate including Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Al Qasba Walkway and Flag Island.