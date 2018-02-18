Sharjah Municipality unveils digital scanning vehicle to monitor public parking areas

The green and white digital scanning vehicle with ‘Sharjah Municipality’ emblazoned across it has been attracting considerable attention at Al Majaz Waterfront.



According to Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazien, Director of Public Parking Department at Sharjah Municipality, this is the first of its kind digital scanning vehicle in the region that can monitor and process more than 3,000 cars or vehicles in an hour.



The digital scanning vehicle has a mobile camera fitted on its roof, which is considered a breakthrough in the world of inspection, capable of scanning 3,000 cars at an hour in public parking areas, saving great effort and time and immensely simplifying the work of inspection teams.



The digital scanning vehicle is equipped with a host of special features and digital technologies that are associated with sophisticated systems mimicking the UAE's innovative approach across all sectors.



The digital scanning vehicle has been successfully tested and will be deployed in all areas over the next few weeks, said the Director of Public Parking Department at Sharjah Municipality.



He said that the monitoring vehicle complements and enhances the human efforts and helps parking inspectors through cameras that read the vehicle panels used for public parking through a special technique to monitor the existing abuses and provide data and statistics on the percentage of parking positions and times and rates of use of various means of payment.



Sharjah Municipality is participating in the UAE Innovation Month celebrations through a number of initiatives and measures. The UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah began on Thursday, February 15 and will continue till Wednesday, February 21 at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah and Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences at the University City of Sharjah, besides Al Qasba Walkway and Flag Island.



The various activities and events throughout the Emirate have been attracting thousands of families and residents.



The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people.



Following the tremendous success of the UAE Innovation Week over the past two years, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called for celebrating February as the UAE Innovation Month, in line with the enterprising spirit of the UAE’s visionary leadership.