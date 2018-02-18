SEWA showcases a host of innovative measures to save precious resources

“As the provider of water and energy needs of the Emirate, SEWA has an important role to play in Sharjah’s efforts for sustainable development and protecting the environment,” said Dr. AlaEldin Mohamed Elhassan Idris, Head of Research Section at the Authority.



Speaking on the sidelines of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, being celebrated from February 15 to 21, at Al Majaz Waterfront and Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Dr. Elhassan Idris listed a host of measures the Authority has been taking on the conservation front.



Smart Water Monitoring Network



These include Smart Water Monitoring Network, which can help the authorities monitor a number of functions like water flow, pressure, quality of water and leaks if any throughout Sharjah. It can even predict a possible leak. The system works 24/7 and is monitored by a team of experts and emergency teams that respond swiftly to any emergency or crisis.



Internal Water Leaks Management Initiative



Another innovative measure introduced by SEWA features the use of a machine that has been installed in all public places like government buildings and mosques in Sharjah. The machine, originally used in Europe as a prepaid system to buy electricity and water in Europe and some countries in Africa, has been successfully converted by SEWA into a device to check internal water leaks. The use of this device has been helping the Authority avoid wastage of water and conserve the precious resource for the needs of future generations.



Creating Awareness Among Children



The SEWA stand at Al Majaz Waterfront has been attracting a huge number of children who are drawn to its huge ‘snake-and-ladder’ kind of colourful table drawn on the floor. SEWA is using this game to teach visiting families, especially children, about the importance of saving precious resources like water and electricity for preserving the environment.



“It is extremely important to instil a respect and concern for the environment and the need to responsibly use our limited resources in children from an early age,” emphasised Dr. Elhassan Idris.

Apart from SEWA a number of government institutions and departments have showcased their innovative services and solutions at their stands at Al Majaz Waterfront overlooking the Khalid Lagoon in Sharjah as part of the UAE Innovation Month celebrations.



The event has been attracting thousands of families, including young children. The various stands offer a number of fun activities celebrating the innovative spirit of the young nation.

The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people.