Huge response to UAE Innovation Month celebrations in Sharjah

While all Sharjah government departments and entities are showcasing their innovative solutions and people-friendly services at their stands set up at the picturesque Sharjah Waterfront, various departments and faculties of American University of Sharjah, University of Sharjah and Al Qasimia University have been wowing crowds at the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences (SCASS) at the University City.



A number of scientific experiments and projects showcased by university students have not only been fascinating the visitors, a number of Sharjah government entities and departments have evinced keen interest in adopting these experiments.



On the day one on Thursday and even on Friday, thousands of families and residents with young children visited Al Majaz Waterfront and visited various stands of various entities with many familiarising themselves with the various fascinating products and services on display. For instance, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) has put together a huge green bus as its stand emphasising its keenness for cleaner energy. Away from the regular stands of government entities, there are two halls named Zayed Hall and Sultan Hall, which are the main venue for various workshops.

Among the government entities that are taking part in the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah include Social Services Department, Sharjah Airport Authority, Directorate of Public Works, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sharjah Medical District, Ministry of Health, Economic Development Department, Sharjah Police Headquarters, Finance Department, Directorate of Housing, Supreme Council of Family Affairs, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Beeah, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Sharjah Tatweer Forum, Sharjah Urban Planning Council, Sharjah City Municipality, Directorate of Town Planning and Survey, and Sharjah press club part of Sharjah Government Media Bureau.



The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people.

Following the tremendous success of the UAE Innovation Week over the past two years, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called for celebrating February as the UAE Innovation Month, in line with the enterprising spirit of the UAE’s visionary leadership. For more details about the UAE Innovation Month celebrations, please visit www.uaeinnovates.ae