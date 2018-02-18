Sharjah Police discusses ‘Innovation in your Life’

Given by First Assistant Ahmed Abdullah Al Naqbi, the workshop discussed several innovation-related topics, including the national agenda, highlighting the importance of focusing on results and main tasks, as well as on the efficiency and governance of working systems, development of services and smart government.



The agenda includes a set of national indicators in the sectors of education, healthcare, economy, police and security, housing, infrastructure and government services.



These indicators are long-term, measure performance outcomes in each of the national priorities, and generally compare the UAE against global benchmarks. The national indicators are periodically monitored by Government leadership to ensure their targets are achieved by 2021.

The workshop pointed to the need to focus on creativity, forward-looking, vision achievement and the role of human capital in innovation.



The UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah will run until February 21 at Al Majaz Waterfront and the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences.