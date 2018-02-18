Sharjah Police discusses ‘Innovation in your Life’

  • Sunday 18, February 2018 in 10:59 AM
  • During the ‘Innovation in your Life’ workshop
Sharjah 24: A workshop titled ‘Innovation in your Life’, held by Sharjah Police General Directorate on Saturday at Al Majaz Waterfront as part of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, highlighted the importance of innovation in achieving competitiveness, improving employee performance, rationalising expenses and encouraging cooperation towards the achievement of institutional excellence.

Given by First Assistant Ahmed Abdullah Al Naqbi, the workshop discussed several innovation-related topics, including the national agenda, highlighting the importance of focusing on results and main tasks, as well as on the efficiency and governance of working systems, development of services and smart government.

The agenda includes a set of national indicators in the sectors of education, healthcare, economy, police and security, housing, infrastructure and government services.

These indicators are long-term, measure performance outcomes in each of the national priorities, and generally compare the UAE against global benchmarks. The national indicators are periodically monitored by Government leadership to ensure their targets are achieved by 2021.

The workshop pointed to the need to focus on creativity, forward-looking, vision achievement and the role of human capital in innovation.

The UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah will run until February 21 at Al Majaz Waterfront and the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences.