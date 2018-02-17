SMC, Al Qasimia University cooperate to qualify future media talents

The signing ceremony was signed by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council and Dr. Rashad Salem, the Vice Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, in the presence of Mohammed Hasan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation and a number of SMC senior officials.

The agreement stipulates that SMC will receive the students specialising in radio and television, graphic design, public relations at Al Qasimia University, and train them on television and Radio work and news editing skills through specialised media courses and workshops.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said: "The signing of the agreement between the Sharjah Media Corporation and Al Qasimia University reflects SMC’s core vision that is based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah who has always underlined the importance of institutional integration and opening horizons of cooperation and partnership to promote the various sectors of the emirate.” What SMC is doing today translates and achieves a great concept that unites the Sharjah various educational, economic, media, tourism and institutions, to promote the project of the emirate as a whole,” Sheikh Sultan added.

"The agreement provides a vivid picture of SMC's plan to invest in young people and new generations and open the horizon for them to be partners in building the future of media in the emirate and the wider UAE. The agreement can not be seen without looking at a number of other projects that are in the very context, the most important of which were the training programmes for university students, the summer programmes targeting school students and “Abdie”- for the best audiovisual report targeting the various university students, institutes and academies in the emirate. This makes the agreement a new step in a wider strategy that SMC has been working on for years, " Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed elaborated.

For his part, Dr. Rashad Salem praised the strategic partnership between Al Qasimia University and the Sharjah Media Corporation, emphasising that the agreement opened the door for students of the College of Communication to benefit from the training programmes organised by the Sharjah Media Training Centre (SMTC).

"We have signed this agreement at a time when we are towards relying on the applied approach, as well as the theoretical aspect of teaching media. This form of collaboration contributes to our vision and endeavour to provide an opportunity for all media students to closely learn more about the latest methods used in media content production benefiting, in this context, from competencies and expertise of the Sharjah Media Corporation,” Dr. Rashad Salem added.

The agreement allows Al Qasimia University to benefit from SMC’s unique infrastructure, including radio and television studios equipped with the latest technology while the University is committed to providing halls for holding specialised media and academic courses targeting SMC employees in addition to involving a number of Al Qasimia University students in the training course conducted by SMC’ Media Training Centre.

The agreement also aims at harnessing SMC ‘s technical expertise in the fields of radio and television engineering technology for the benefit of the College of Communication at Al Qasimia University, in addition to providing opportunities for technicians working in the college studios for training in SMC facilities. Benefiting from academic and scientific expertise of Al Qasimia University teaching staff in planning, designing and implementing media and development awareness campaigns launched by SMC to serve the community and address its various issues, is among the major aims of this agreement.