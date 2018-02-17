SUPC showcases Sharjah postal code, smart clock and google virtual system initiatives

Sharjah Postal Code



The Sharjah Postal Code initiative aims to cover all areas of Sharjah City by postal code service to create a sophisticated address system according to the highest international standards.

“Postal Code contributes to the delivery of all mail and parcels in a convenient and fool proof manner, in keeping with the all-round growth and modernisation witnessed by the Emirate in recent years,” said Noura Jokh, an architect at the Urban Planning Council in Sharjah.

Google Virtual Roaming System



Talking about the exciting new initiative of using Google Virtual Roaming System, Jokh said: "The Google Virtual Roaming System allows the public to get to know the Emirate of Sharjah and its surrounding areas on a 360-degree scale. The system gives viewers the opportunity to move around the sites and discover them as if they were there."

Smart Clock Initiative

Explaining the Smart Clock initiative, she said: "The Urban Planning Council has distributed smart clocks to all their staff to maintain their health, helping to monitor the heart rate, calories, and a number of other functions," she said.

It is worth noting that the Sharjah Council for Urban Planning has been making constant efforts to improve the level of its public services in order to enhance the living standards of the population, besides providing greater satisfaction and happiness for them.