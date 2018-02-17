Innovative, more efficient and cost effective radiator project to see light soon

Universities in general and the UoS in particular play a key role in planting passion for work and innovation in students.



In this connection, a radiator project was presented by Amal Mohammed Al Qaydi, and her colleagues Dhuha Ziad and Dumi Salem from UoS.



The project was the subject of their graduation and needed around a year to see the light. Work on the project started as an idea last March and is nowadays one of UoS’ innovative projects during the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah.



Al Qaydi explained that the idea focused on the importance of using nanoparticles in the radiator to increase the efficiency of the engine and cause it to cool fast while reducing the fuel used. This innovative idea will also help reduce the size of the engine in future .and can be used in electric cars



She pointed out that they faced some difficulties in the beginning but were able to overcome them, adding that one of these difficulties was related to the fluids in the radiator, where some materials were added to improve solubility.



Al Qaydi said she felt very happy that the project was a success but was happier to be able to present the project during the UAE Innovation Week, particularly that this was her first participation in this significant activity that supports and encourages Innovation.



“It was a beautiful and successful experience which we hope to see the light soon", she said.