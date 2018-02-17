Khalid Jassim Al Midfa: SCTDA showcases two key initiatives at UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah

Sharjah 24: Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) said that the Authority is showcasing two major initiatives as part of its participation in the UAE Innovation Month being celebrated from February 15 to 21 at Al Majaz Waterfront and Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences (SCASS) in the University City.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of his visit to SCASS, Al Midfa unveiled the two initiatives as a training programme targeting innovation and creativity in the tourism sector while the other initiative is a programme developed by LEGO Group, aimed at creative thinking and the ability of the brain to imagine by building ideas through models made of the Lego parts, hoping that such innovative ideas benefit next generations.

Al Midfa explained that the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah is attracting a multitude of participants, thus helping both public and private sectors to learn about the latest innovations on display.