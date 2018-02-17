Khalid Jassim Al Midfa: SCTDA showcases two key initiatives at UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of his visit to SCASS, Al Midfa unveiled the two initiatives as a training programme targeting innovation and creativity in the tourism sector while the other initiative is a programme developed by LEGO Group, aimed at creative thinking and the ability of the brain to imagine by building ideas through models made of the Lego parts, hoping that such innovative ideas benefit next generations.

Al Midfa explained that the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah is attracting a multitude of participants, thus helping both public and private sectors to learn about the latest innovations on display.