SCFA hosts cultural competition, story and idea, for young children

The contest is based on events in the Bou Nasser family. The participants must describe these events and write in their own language according to the scenes and expressions of the family members.

The Marami magazine, published by the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, aims to shed light on a number of family and community issues, through a story about the family of Bou Nasser, a husband, wife, grandfather and four children. Through this story, many issues are presented in a lighter vein that is easy for children to understand and learn from.

The competition is aimed at instilling the love of writing and learning in children.

By using the example of the Bou Nasser family, the Supreme Council for Family Affairs is looking to consolidate the Emirati values of living within a large and extended family so that children learn the values, customs and traditions of older generations.

The competition hosted by the Supreme Council for Family Affairs is being attended by a large number of children with their families. They are excited to be part of the contest and learn and write about the example of Bou Nasser family and relate it to their own families.