DeG encourages school students to choose IT as a career

The Department of e-Government (DED) has been conducting an exciting interactive workshop for school students at the ongoing UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah celebrations being held from February 15 to 21 at Al Majaz Waterfront and Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences in the University City.



Abdul Rahman Al Ali, Project Manager of Department of e-Government, said that as part of the interactive workshop, school students are given prototype models of Ardeno System and encouraged to perform various tasks with it. Ardeno System works on the principle of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and getting things done from afar or without being present.



Al Ali said that he and his team of officials and volunteers have been elated with the tremendous response of students and even young children to the experiment.

He emphasised that in view of the tremendous potential offered by Artificial Intelligence and opportunities that new technology is creating in the UAE, it makes sense for students to choose programming as their major at university and as an attractive career option.

The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people.

A number of such workshops and presentations are being hosted by various Sharjah government entities and departments, showcasing their scientific experiments and innovative solutions to residents’ needs and concerns.