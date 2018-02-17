UAE ready to welcome the future through innovative strategies and platforms

The Sharjah Police General Directorate hosted a workshop on Friday about its services and community solutions offered through the ‘Innovation Platform’ of the Ministry of Interior.



Captain Nasim Salem Al Mashawi, Director of Innovation and Future Prospects at Sharjah Police General Directorate, reviewed the UAE's innovation strategy in recent years and the Ministry of the Interior's platform for innovation and how it helps the nation face various challenges.



The ‘Innovation Platform’ aims to build a unified database of all innovative proposals, linking creators at the level of the Emirate and the nation and providing a communication mechanism that will ensure the creation of a culture of innovation.



She spoke about the main sectors and factors that lead to government innovation, including the renewable and clean energy sectors, transportation, technology, education, health, space and the water sector.



Talking about various innovative measures adopted by the country, Captain Al Mashwi said that the UAE has been taking bold strides on every front, from clean and renewable energy through nuclear power to using hyper-loop technology and flying taxis for transportation needs.

She also referred to the use of nanotechnology in the health sector and to the Artificial Intelligence strategy within the technology sector, which is the first of its kind in the region and the world.