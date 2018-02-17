UAE ready to welcome the future through innovative strategies and platforms

  • Saturday 17, February 2018 in 1:58 PM
  • During the workshop
    During the workshop
Next Previous
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Police General Directorate continues to make efforts to improve its services and come up with innovative solutions to keep the Emirate safe for its entire people. These are being showcased through a series of presentations and workshops being held at its stand in Al Majaz Waterfront as part of the UAE Innovation Month celebrations being held from February 15 to 21.

The Sharjah Police General Directorate hosted a workshop on Friday about its services and community solutions offered through the ‘Innovation Platform’ of the Ministry of Interior.

Captain Nasim Salem Al Mashawi, Director of Innovation and Future Prospects at Sharjah Police General Directorate, reviewed the UAE's innovation strategy in recent years and the Ministry of the Interior's platform for innovation and how it helps the nation face various challenges.

The ‘Innovation Platform’ aims to build a unified database of all innovative proposals, linking creators at the level of the Emirate and the nation and providing a communication mechanism that will ensure the creation of a culture of innovation.

She spoke about the main sectors and factors that lead to government innovation, including the renewable and clean energy sectors, transportation, technology, education, health, space and the water sector.

Talking about various innovative measures adopted by the country, Captain Al Mashwi said that the UAE has been taking bold strides on every front, from clean and renewable energy through nuclear power to using hyper-loop technology and flying taxis for transportation needs.

 She also referred to the use of nanotechnology in the health sector and to the Artificial Intelligence strategy within the technology sector, which is the first of its kind in the region and the world.