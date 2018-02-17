Innovation Adviser: ‘Right intention’ Key to achievements

Conducting a workshop titled ‘Purpose and Intention’ on Friday as part of the UAE Innovation Month being celebrated at Al Majaz Waterfront and Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Randa Taher explained the concept of ‘purpose and intention’ of creative thinking, underlining the importance of innovation in work, its objectives, and how to devise and use it in daily life.

The workshop held in Sultan Hall at Al Majaz Waterfront discussed the mechanism of intention and how to guide it in favour of creative thinking and the strength of intention. She explained how our intentions could affect our lives by citing practical examples and suggesting solutions.

The workshop dealt with many mental exercises and ways of using words and feelings to create creative intention, which is a basic necessity and platform for innovation.

The workshop stressed the importance of the intention to innovate and create and follow one’s goals by insisting on achieving them through the self-adoption of the intention translating into creative reality.

The workshop on ‘Purpose and Intention’ is part of a series of workshops being held in Sharjah to encourage innovation and stimulate creative thinking to find solutions to day-to-day problems.