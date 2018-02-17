SDF’s ‘seppo’ innovative initiatives serve UAE’s technical sector

The app, developed in cooperation with Finnish education experts, combines educational games, the smart phone technology and teamwork within an educational framework. It transforms the learning experience into an entertaining one far from the virtual world, where students use their mobile phones to complete a set of tasks and challenges designed by their teachers.



Seppo’s educational approach is based on experiential learning. Students are sent out of the classroom to discover the world in its real, not virtual, context, given that the games are designed to be played on the ground. This learning experience develops students' skills in creating innovative solutions to solve problems and challenges they may encounter in life.



Teachers play a pivotal role in this interactive experience. They observe errors and send their evaluation directly to students to help them avoid mistakes in the future.



In a related context, the SDF is active in the technical field, especially robotics. It collaborates with Japan’s Kawasaki Robotics to send students from the UAE to Kawasaki’s factories to improve their experience in the manufacture of robots, towards the benefit of the country in the field of technology, which the UAE is keen to keep up with.



"Through this initiative, we aim to encourage partnership between public and private sectors, as well as prepare the youth for future digital changes in the field of robotics," said Mohammed Al Madi, Programme and Marketing Manager, Sharjah Development Forum.



The SDF also runs a training programme on agile management titled Kaizen. Through this programme, the Forum sends its interested board members, executive directors and department heads to Japan and Germany to train and draw from the expertise of workers in Japanese firms.



Kaizen is designed for institutions wishing to achieve digital and automated transformation to create an agile culture, which focuses on the smooth flow of information and concentrates only on activities of value and importance to the institution.



These initiatives by the SDF are based on the Forum’s vision to develop skills of the UAE's young cadres, while strengthening ties between various authorities and institutions in the Emirate to enhance competitiveness. The Forum offers the opportunity to participate in numerous international programmes for entrepreneurial services, as it forms a platform for conveying entrepreneurial ideas to investors and businesspersons.