She pointed out that the project, which is part of the UAE Innovation Month being celebrated in Sharjah, aims to help people suffering from Parkinson's disease by facilitating the process of eating.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Hajar said that the idea of the project is based on balancing the movement of the patient's hand to weigh with the spoon naturally, pointing out that the device is rechargeable, and its tip can be easily turned into a fork.