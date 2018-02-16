UAE first nation to realise the strategic importance of AI

The UAE government has launched its Artificial Intelligence strategy as part of the country's trend to be the pioneer and best in the world in all fields.

This came in a presentation made by robotics engineer Ibrahim Tamim during a workshop held on the importance, potential and challenges offered by Artificial Intelligence and its role in accelerating the growth and development of nations and communities.

The workshop on Artificial Intelligence held Thursday night as part of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, being celebrated at Al Majaz Waterfront and Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences, dealt with the latest developments in the science of Artificial Intelligence and its immense potential as well as challenges.

Tamim reviewed the history of Artificial Intelligence, which dates back to 1956, and the many rapid developments that have been made over the past few years and months.

The workshop is part of the UAE government’s efforts to raise the awareness in the country about the importance of Artificial Intelligence in line with the nation’s strategy to achieve the objectives of the Vision 2071, and accelerate the implementation of development programmes and projects to reach the future. The idea is to rely on Artificial Intelligence in services and analysis of data by 100% by 2031 improving government performance and create innovative work environments.

On this occasion, many AI models were presented wowing the audience and discussed how to invest in AI tools and apply them in various fields to creatively exploit the available human and material resources.

Engineer Tamim stressed that there are no specific definitions of Artificial Intelligence, which has certain characteristics that mimic human mental abilities and intelligence. AI is designed and programmed by scientists and increasingly placed in many devices and machines. It gives it the ability to self-learn and deduce its use in processing a large number of data very quickly.

The workshop also focused on how to understand machines and the dangers of Artificial Intelligence in the event these machines realise their ability to think and work alone without their need for human control. The experts talked about setting necessary boundaries and enacting laws that help avoid any negative, even minor, impact and consequences of Artificial Intelligence.

A number of workshops and presentations are being made by various Sharjah government entities and departments, showcasing their scientific experiments and innovative solutions to residents’ needs and concerns.

Following the tremendous success of the UAE Innovation Week over the past two years, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called for celebrating February as the UAE Innovation Month, in line with the enterprising spirit of the UAE’s visionary leadership.

The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people.