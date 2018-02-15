Decision System Support Initiative launched in Sharjah

The Chairwoman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, Khawla Al Mulla, said the advanced technology programme aims to facilitate the decision-making process.

"The initiative, which is consistent with the UAE National Innovation Strategy, uses advanced technologies for ease of doing business and provides premium services to citizens," she stated.

The four-day Forum is being organised by the College of Business Administration at the University of Sharjah, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in co-operation with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Forum is in line with the UAE government's approach to adopting innovation in education and business as well as the third edition of the UAE Innovation Month, which is being held this year under the theme "Innovation Starts with You."

The Forum represents an ideal platform for students to learn about the best innovative practices, and to use these practices in their education and careers. It is also an opportunity to review practical experience in the field of entrepreneurship and to instil a culture of innovation in the minds of students as a way of life that leads to professional success. It is a beacon that nourishes their ideas and abilities and helps them to creatively excel before they enter the labour market and face its challenges.

The Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, Professor Hamid Al-Naimiy, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, and Chair of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum, Dr. Amal Al-Ali, addressed the event.

The Forum will discuss the best global practices adopted in the fields of academic and professional innovation and educate students on entrepreneurship and its importance as a career path that can be an alternative to traditional jobs.

Participants discussed success stories of people who rose from rags to riches or had an innovative idea and did not give up on it.