GACA holds workshop on drone uses at UAE Innovation Month

GACA presented an awareness and informative workshop on the uses of drones at Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences (SCASS), where Moza Al Sawafi and Shaima Al Kamali from the Air Safety Sector at GACA talked about the safe use of drones in the UAE.

Al Sawafi and Al Kamali explained that the awareness workshop targets the people of 16 years of age and above and talks about the regulations and rules related to safe use, how to register and get licence, areas where drones are allowed to fly and the requirements and conditions of registration.

The workshop stressed the necessity for the public to avoid misusing drones in order to prevent accidents, though accidents are no longer reported, particularly in the light of the awareness campaign launched in co-operation with the Ministry of Interior around a year ago and the continuous co-operation with government entities including the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, Ministry of Interior and customs departments.

The awareness campaign “You Are Responsible”, organised earlier in co-operation with the Ministry of Interior, is still on and is aimed at familiarising the users and fans of drones with the conditions and laws regulating their use, Al Sawafi said. The campaign is also aimed at highlighting the importance of practicing this sport safely and familiarising the users with the rules and regulations that ensure their safety and keep them away from the hazards of harmful use of drones for the safety and security of all, she added.

For her part, Al Kamali pointed out that the campaign had several awareness messages that explained the stipulations and laws for using drones.