Sharjah Directorate of Housing helps students design their own homes; save for the future

Sharjah’s Directorate of Housing, which has been in the forefront of the Emirate’s efforts to offer world-class and affordable housing to all its people, has been hosting special training workshop for students from various schools of the Emirate, explaining to them the concept of futuristic housing and the importance of budgeting, said Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of Housing, Government of Sharjah.

Explaining the concept, Al Suwaidi said that it is important for young Emiratis to develop an innovative approach to all their problems and future needs and housing naturally tops these needs, underlining the importance of involving all stakeholders in the Emirate’s plan to offer the affordable, sustainable housing for all Emiratis, as part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Following the tremendous success of the UAE Innovation Week over the past two years, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called for celebrating February as the UAE Innovation Month, in line with the enterprising spirit of the UAE’s visionary leadership.

The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people.