SEWA showcases innovative solutions, emphasises clients’ happiness

This came in a workshop titled ‘Innovation Accelerators’ hosted by Mohamed Abdullah bin Ali, Director of Excellence, SEWA on the sidelines of the UAE Innovation Month being celebrated from February 15 to 21 at Al Majaz Waterfront and Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences (SCASS).

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah bin Ali said that SEWA has always been in the forefront of embracing new ideas and has been implementing the culture of innovation as part of its core principles and development strategy.

The workshop focused on how the SEWA has been taking steps to instil the spirit of innovation in its staff and the way they are trained to think creatively to come up with innovative solutions to many of the challenges faced at the workplace and in the day-to-day operations of the Authority.

The workshop also discussed ways of dealing with various traits of human personalities that staff may face at workplace such as neutral, sensitive, negative, positive, creative and decision-making.

He stressed the need for all government entities to accelerate innovation and evolve innovative approaches to problems, in view of various new services and facilities being offered thanks to new technology and people becoming more demanding and discerning. Government entities now have to provide quick services and answers to their clients, he added.

Abdullah bin Ali said that in the past the goal had been the clients’ satisfaction. However, now the situation has changed and the goal is now the clients’ happiness.

SEWA is participating in the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah being held for the third year, showcasing its various services and innovative solutions. A number of such workshops and presentations are being hosted by various Sharjah government entities and departments, showcasing their scientific experiments and innovative solutions to residents’ needs and concerns.

Following the tremendous success of the UAE Innovation Week over the past two years, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called for celebrating February as the UAE Innovation Month, in line with the enterprising spirit of the UAE’s visionary leadership.

The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people.