UAE Innovation Month: Sharjah Press Club launches “Q & A” Initiative

The SPC’s participation, an innovative interactive initiative titled “Q & A”, involves five rooms. Equipped with the latest technology, each of the rooms asks participants one of the Five Ws, “Who,” “What,” “When,” “Where,” and “Why,” eventually helping them compose the lead of their articles on their participation in the event. The initiative is also aimed at identifying individuals’ reading trends.

Each question asked as part of the initiative, consists of two parts. The first part is aimed at exploring participants' news reading habits and preferences, including reading time and medium (websites, newspapers, social media or SMS), together with other questions whose answers will be analysed by the SPC and used as a basis for future initiatives. Participants through the second part of the initiative will answer the Five Ws, with their answers eventually forming the first paragraph of their reports on UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah.

Asma Al Juwaied, Manager of the Sharjah Press Club, said the Club's participation comes in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to stimulate and support innovative ideas, towards the establishment of innovation culture among various institutions and individuals and achievement of the objectives of the country’s innovation strategy.

She pointed out that the initiative aspires to boost the appeal of journalism as a profession and introduce the public to one of the key fundamentals of news writing. It also seeks to identify news reading trends of individuals, added the SPC Manager, noting that the results of the experiment will be analysed and used for launching future initiatives, as well as published for the benefit of different media institutions.