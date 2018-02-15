Sultan Al Qasimi issues Law on Sharjah Municipalities

The new Law stipulates that Article (9) of Law No. (2) of 2004 will be replaced with the following text, “The term of membership will be four years starting from the date of its first meeting, and may be extended for a similar period or periods. The board should fulfil its roles at the end of its term until a new Board is appointed.”

The Law shall be effective from the date of its issuance; other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.