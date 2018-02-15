Sultan Al Qasimi issues Administrative Resolution on FOCP

The new Administrative Resolution stipulates that a new competence to the Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) will be added. Pursuant to the Administrative Resolution No. (3) of 2018, Article (4) of Administrative Resolution No. (6) of 2007 will be amended and new mobile medical clinics shall be established to increase awareness on early detection of cancer.

The Administrative Resolution shall be effective from the date of its issuance; other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.