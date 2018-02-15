Sultan Al Qasimi issues Administrative Resolution on FOCP

  • Thursday 15, February 2018 in 2:59 PM
Sharjah 24: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Administrative Resolution No. (3) of 2018 to amend Administrative Resolution No. (6) of 2007 pertaining to the Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP).

The new Administrative Resolution stipulates that a new competence to the Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) will be added. Pursuant to the Administrative Resolution No. (3) of 2018, Article (4) of Administrative Resolution No. (6) of 2007 will be amended and new mobile medical clinics shall be established to increase awareness on early detection of cancer. 

The Administrative Resolution shall be effective from the date of its issuance; other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.