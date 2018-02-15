Sharjah Crown Prince attends UAE Innovation Month in the Emirate

Crown Prince of Sharjah was toured the exhibition pavilion, which was attended by a number of ministries and federal authorities and local departments and institutions of the Sharjah Government, Crown Prince of Sharjah also listened about the latest innovations, initiatives and projects to improve the services provided to clients and visitors and enhance the UAE's vision of making innovation as a lifestyle.

The Organising Committee for UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah has confirmed more than 200 participations and initiatives that will be presented during the week-long event in Sharjah, besides various interactive sessions, presentations, lectures and fun activities. The event is being hosted in partnership with the International Entrepreneurship and Innovation Forum of the University of Sharjah in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A number of workshops and seminars will also be organised on the occasion, including by Sharjah Innovation Council, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, Sharjah Police, the Sharjah Department of Housing and various other Sharjah government entities as well as private sector players.

The event was attended by Sheikh Mohammad bin Saoud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Central Finance Department, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, Head of Statistics and Community Development Department, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Districts and Villages Affairs, Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority, and senior officials and heads of local departments and institutions of Sharjah Government.