Shams joins Malaysian, Singaporean Economy Ministries to strengthen cooperation

The delegation included Fagr Kasim Ali, Media Sector Development Director of Shams, and Stuart Mansbridge, Executive Manager – Customer Service of Shams, accompanied the minister and other UAE federal and local government and private entities, to collaborate with Malaysian and Singaporean companies from media industries looking to establish a presence in the Middle East.

Commenting on the recent trip, Dr. Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Shams, said, "In keeping with our mission to be an accessible hub to all aspiring entrepreneurs, we were delighted to be represented at this UAE led initiative. We are committed to harnessing and facilitating sustainable business opportunities and relationships with key economic drivers both locally and globally. We will continuously offer innovative solutions and services to positively support our growing ties with Singapore and Malaysia."

The visit included meetings with various leaders and innovators from government and business sectors such as Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre, Innovation Associates Consulting, Maker Lab, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, CYBERVIEW, the digital hub of Malaysia, National Research Foundation of Singapore, RSP Architects Planners and Engineers, and Malaysian Economy and Investment officials to discuss potential investment opportunities.