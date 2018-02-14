SPC hosts dialogue between EPAA and local media

During the meeting

The meeting, which was attended by Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA and Asma Al-Juwaid, Manager of the Sharjah Press Club (SPC), discussed the mechanisms of enhancing cooperation between the EPAA and the media, identifying opportunities for further development within the scope of work.



Speaking on the occasion, Al-Suwaidi talked about the extraordinary history of EPAA’s establishment by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and its achievements so far as well as its future plans and strategies for the organisation. She talked about the EPAA’s role in environment protection and environmental tourism as well as raising awareness about the environment through various initiatives and activities throughout the year.



She said that more than 1.5 million tourists had already visited various parks and facilities managed by EPAA during the year 2018 itself.



The EPAA chief thanked the SPC, an initiative of the SGMB, and members of the media for hosting the meeting and undertaking the ‘TAWASOL’ initiative, stressing the keenness to work with the SPC and SGMB in the future as well.



Al Suwaidi stressed that the Authority has always been keen on developing positive relations and cooperation with the media fraternity, which it considers a partner in the Authority’s successes in spreading awareness about the environment and the sustainability of resources for future generations.



Asma Al-Juwaied, Manager of the Sharjah Press Club, said that the meeting between EPAA and the media comes in line with the SPC’s ‘TAWASOL’ initiative, which the Club aims to implement throughout the year as part of its efforts to strengthen communication and partnership between the media and Sharjah government entities and officials for mutual cooperation and greater common good.



She said that the initiative is aimed at achieving the goals of various government agencies and departments in serving the public and improving their communication with the public through media. The Sharjah Press Club hosts such initiatives and activities throughout the year to serve the media community as well as strengthen its relations with the officials of various Sharjah government entities and departments.