Sultan Al Qasimi issues Resolution forming BoDs of Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah Est.

  • Wednesday 14, February 2018 in 11:17 AM
Sharjah 24: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Administrative Resolution No. (2) of 2018 to form the Board of Directors (BoDs) of “Sharjah Establishment for Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah”.
As per Resolution No. (2) of 2018, the new Board of Directors will be under the chairmanship of  Sultan Matar bin Dalmouk and with the membership of  7 members.

Article (2) of this Resolution stipulates that the new BoDs shall distribute the administrative positions among its members.

In accordance with the Resolution provisions, the Board shall elect a Vice-Chairman from among its members at its first meeting.

The Resolution shall be effective from the date of their issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.