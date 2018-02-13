Sharjah Police to launch two platforms during UAE Innovation Month

Sharjah Police’s participation will be in the form of a series of workshops, seminars and laboratories to generate new ideas that serve the security system as well as display the various services and applications it intends to launch at this landmark annual event.

Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said that the UAE Innovation Month establishes a new culture in our institutions based on innovation in all fields.

He added that the Sharjah Police aims to achieve the national strategic goals by launching a number of initiatives that equally contribute to the development of performance and enhance the spirit of innovation among its members in various sectors, through the bases the Police has established to promote innovation, programmes and plans it had designed, benefiting from its staff’s potential expertise.

Colonel Abdul Aziz Al Noman, Director of Strategy and Performance Development at Sharjah Police pointed out that the Sharjah Police has formed a work team to oversee its participation in the UAE Innovation Month, through the development and launch of purposeful innovative initiatives that positively affect society and the security system.

During the UAE Innovation Month, Sharjah Police will participate in seven workshops in two platforms at Al-Majaz Waterfront and the Sharjah Center for Space and Astronomy. He added that Sharjah Police is keen to be a distinguished participant in this event.