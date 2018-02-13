Sultan Al Qasimi issues Decrees establishing Sharjah Districts Councils

Emiri Decree No. (15) of 2018 stipulates the formation of Mughaidir district council with the membership of 7 members.

Emiri Decree No. (16) of 2018 stipulates the formation of Muwaileh district council with the membership of 7 members.

Emiri Decree No. (17) of 2018 stipulates the formation of Al Zabbara District Council in Khorfakkan, with the membership of 7 members.

Emiri Decree No. (18) of 2018 stipulates the formation of Wasit District Council, with the membership of 7 members.

The Councils shall elect a Chairman and Vice-Chairman from among its members at its first meeting to replace the President in the event of his or her absence, by consensus or by direct secret ballot, term of offices shall be as determined by the executive regulations of the Department of Districts and Villages Affairs.

Pursuant to Article 3 of Emiri Decrees No (15), (16), (17), and (18) of 2018, the term of memberships will be four years starting from the date of its first meeting. The Councils should fulfil their roles at the end of their terms until new Councils are appointed, with the possibility of reappointment of the same members.

The Decrees shall be effective from the date of their issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.