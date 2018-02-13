SEC discusses a draft law on the performance management system for Sharjah government employees

During the meeting, the SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council discussed a draft law on the performance management system for Sharjah Government employees, which aims to develop the performance of employees through a periodic evaluation consistent with the objectives of government authorities, and to encourage innovation and excellence in the completion of work, enhance employees to work in a team work and encourage learning and continuous development.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of Human Resources Department, reviewed the implementation stages and the mechanism for achieving the objectives of the system.

The Council discussed the proposal submitted by the Department of Planning and Surveying on the development of services provided and facilitate the procedures followed by the department to serve the largest segment of society and achieve the public interest.

The Council reviewed the amendments submitted by the Sharjah Consultative Council on Sharjah Sports Council Regulation Law, the Council transferred the law to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to adopt it.

SEC congratulated the heads and members of the new municipal councils in the cities and regions of Sharjah. The Council thanked the heads and members of the former municipal councils for their efforts in serving the citizens and achieving the emirate's vision.

Concluding the meeting, the Council reviewed the decrees, resolutions, and laws issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.