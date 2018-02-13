New outdoor ‘family entertainment venue ‘features in latest line-up at Al Majaz Waterfront

As Al Majaz Waterfront takes full advantage of the weather as it settles down to ideal temperatures to suit all ages from toddlers to adults, the new features include such attractions as the train, the whopper water trailer, basketball, ring toss, kick the bucket, fishing frog and can smash.

The second addition, Oasis of Colored Balls provides the perfect outdoor chance for up to 50 children at a time to glide down one of four slides into the huge area of 150,000 of coloured balls.

Mohammed Fadhil Al Mazroui, Manager of Al Majaz Waterfront, described the latest offerings as perfectly in keeping with the venue’s commitment to bring new experiences to its visitors.

“Al Majaz Waterfront has been consistently rated as the ‘number one thing to do in Sharjah’ by TripAdvisor, which reflects our ongoing efforts to provide the very best attractions and set ourselves new goals on how we can achieve even greater heights. The introduction of the Family Entertainment Venue not only means that everyone who visits us can have an even more enjoyable day out, it will draw guests from even further afield to see why Al Majaz Waterfront is such a popular and successful entertainment hub.”

As well as an ideal venue for children’s entertainment, including the Al Majaz Mini Splash Park and children’s play area, Al Majaz Waterfront has successfully blended its aquatic themes and fountains with modern parks, prestigious restaurants and elegant cafés alongside the tranquil lagoon.

Al Majaz Waterfront’s state-of-the-art amenities and high-end services attract a large number of visitors throughout the year, hosting a variety of artistic and entertainment activities including film screenings, stage shows, roaming performers and firework displays, in addition to the events held at Maraya Art Centre which presents a platform for regional and international projects, and a spectrum of tailor-made family activities.

The venue’s jogging track is 750 metres long and is made of 6,000 recycled tyres in keeping with Shurooq’s environmental philosophy. It is a major sport attraction for athletes and strollers alike who can walk or jog among the palm trees, flowers and breath-taking landscape overlooking Khalid Lagoon.

Children are treated as a priority, with vast open air playgrounds, to develop critical thinking and encourage them to compete with their peers. They are an ideal place for children to interact and engage with one another and have been specifically designed to provide a safe environment for kids, including those with special needs, to have fun as well as encourage physical activities.