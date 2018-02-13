SGMB, UoS join hands to launch new Govt Communication Course

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), and Dr Hamid Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, inked the agreement at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah. The MoU includes collaboration on the publication of a book on practices and initiatives honoured by the Sharjah Government Communication Award (GCA) over the past six years, and offering government communication as an elective course for Mass Communication and Public Relations students at the Faculty of Communications at the University of Sharjah.



Under the MoU, the University of Sharjah will redraft the book issued last year by the GCA on best practices by winning authorities in the Award’s various categories in its past five editions, turning it into an academic reference on government communication.



The memorandum also includes a number of items on media and academic cooperation between the two sides, as well as the implementation of joint programmes and initiatives.



Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi stressed the keenness of the SGMB to extend all possible support to educational institutions to provide them with the necessary expertise to produce professional competencies capable of leading the government communication and media industry in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council said the agreement aims to bolster cooperation with educational institutions and complement theoretical knowledge with practical training. It is an addition to a number of other joint projects between the SGMB and University of Sharjah.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hamid Al Nuaimi lauded the agreement as one of the key tools of national development aimed at keeping pace with the cultural boom spearheaded by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, and witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah across all its government and private institutions.

He pointed out that the contribution of the UoS to the development of government communication practices sought by the SGMB through the introduction of a new course in government communication represents valuable cooperation with immense potential, especially that any additions, modifications or changes that would be made to this course would be drawn from the SGMB’s pool of experience and knowledge of handling media and communication for various government entities and institutions.