Sharjah Crown Prince honours police Academy team for winning Self-Defense Championship

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi congratulated the Academy's team, ranked first place in the championship, which is came from harvest efforts for team leaders’ works.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi was greeted on his arrival by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police and Colonel Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of Police Science Academy and senior officers of Sharjah Police.

Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah was listened to the achievements of the sports academy team in the eighth championship of sports events for colleges, institutes and self-defense sports won a number of prizes and cups, which is first place in the overall total, the competition cup in karate, Jiu-jitsu, archery, taekwondo, as the second place in Athletics and tug of war, in addition to many gold and silver medals bronze.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police, praised the achievement achieved by the sports team by ranked first place and won the shield of the Police Sports Federation Championship 2018.