MOCCAE, Sharjah UPC sign MoU to implement ‘unified address and spatial guidance system’

The MoU was signed by Sultan Alwan, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Regions Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and Khalid Al Ali, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council. The signing of the MoU aligns with the commitment of both parties to achieving the UAE Vision 2021 and furthering the strategic partnerships between federal and local government departments through appropriate regulatory frameworks.

The MoU outlines the collaboration between the two parties to ensure an efficient delivery of services and the attainment of common strategic objectives. The two entities will exchange information and geographic data related to the postal code system to provide uninterrupted operation of a unified address and spatial guidance system.

Commenting on the signing, Saif Al Shara, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said, "The main objective of the MoU is to support and accelerate the implementation of a unified address system and establish constructive partnerships with all parties concerned, guaranteeing the success of the Sharjah Postal Code project.

"The MoU will accelerate the exchange of information and geographical data related to the postal code system between the Ministry, the Council, and the team in charge of the project, as well as bolster strategic co-operation between federal and local government entities through appropriate regulatory frameworks, according to the UAE Vision 2021 objectives."

SUPC Secretary-General, Khalid Al Ali, said, "We are pleased to co-operate with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and contribute to the implementation of the unified address system, which is of significant importance to citizens, residents and visitors of the UAE. The agreement confirms our dedication to the directives of our wise leadership and UAE Vision 2021, particularly with regards to the development of an integrated infrastructure that adheres to the highest world standards.

"The postal code system is one of the premier projects that the Council has worked on to improve spatial guidance services in Sharjah. It will ensure the mobility of people and access to destinations with ease, providing world-standard services for the business sector. In this regard, SUPC has launched a smartphone app for the emirate’s postal code system that has an intuitive and user-friendly experience. This allows for the precise search of destinations across the emirate, using Google’s geographical information system."