Sharjah Ruler orders setting up a mosque in Old People’s Home, Al Juraina

The construction works are expected to be completed in two months before the advent of the holy month of Ramadan. A salaried Imam will be appointed.

Abdullah Khalifa Yarouf Al Sabousi, Director of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah praised His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s keenness to respond to the desire of the Old People’s Home, hailing the attention His Highness’ gives to all segments of the community and providing them with comfort and a decent life across the emirate.

Al Sabousi stressed that the department has commenced procedures with the concerned departments in the emirate for the construction of the mosque and its service facilities according to the best standards and requirements that keep to the emirate's position as an age-friendly City.

The mosque will be built on an area of 200 sq.m and can accommodate around 100 worshipers with a prayer space for 40 women.