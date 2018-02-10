Sharjah Police bust mobile shops robbers’ gang

Major Abdullah Suleiman Al Maleeh, deputy director of the CID at the central area of Sharjah, said that the arrests were made following a robbery notification received from one of the targeted shops.

Following a preliminary investigation, the police nabbed a suspect who was a Pakistani national. After a thorough search, a bag containing mobile phones and accessories were found in his possession. The suspect confessed robbing the shops with the help of two others and another accomplice.

After their arrest, the four confessed robbing various shops in Al Madam area and other emirates. On checking their legal status, two of them entered the country on a visit visa, he said.

The suspects are currently detained and will be referred to the public prosecution.

Colonel Ahmed Mohamed bin Darwish, director of the central police centre, urged owners of shops to install surveillance cameras to ensure they are not subject to robbery and should report the robbery to the police without delay to enable them to investigate and arrest the culprits immediately.